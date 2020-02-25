|
|
SUSSEX - Katherine Little, age 83, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home.
Born in Wantage, Kathy had lived in Sussex Borough since her early childhood years and was a 1955 graduate of Sussex High School. She was a floral designer for various local floral shops for many years.
She will warmly be remembered as "Mayor Little." Kathy's greatest achievement was expressed in her love for Sussex Borough and the welfare of her town was always her priority. She was first elected to the council in 1988 and then was elected mayor, which she served from 2004 to 2007. Kathy continued to volunteer and then decided to run for the mayoral seat again and was elected to serve her town from 2016 to 2019. She sat on the Planning and Zoning Board after her term was completed and was the Sussex Borough representative for the 208 Water Quality Policy Advisory Committee. Kathy put her heart and soul into the Clove Lake Restoration and remained active preserving the lake and served on the Clove Lake/Brook Maintenance Committee.
Kathy was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Sussex, the High Point Garden Club, the Sussex County Agricultural Society, member of the Wantage Grange No. 78 since 1950 and served as their secretary/treasurer for many years, Sussex Pomoma Grange No. 2, New Jersey State Grange, and the National Grange. She participated in the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show and won many awards for flowers and vegetables along with her late husband, George.
Kathy was predeceased by her parents, Allen Auberger and Anna (Bennett) Auberger and her husband of 57 years, George. She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Little and his wife, Martha, of Augusta, and Perry Little and his wife, Sharon, of Wantage; her daughter, Wendy Kovach and her husband, Alex "Shon," of Franklin; her brother, David Auberger and his wife, Joanne, of Madrid, N.Y.; her three sisters, Edith Zoon and her husband, Robert, of White Lake, S.D., Inez Wendt and her husband, Daryl, of Oxford, Pa., and Donna Taylor and her husband, Arnie, of Bradford, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Bradley Little and his wife, Rena, Mimely Little, Keith Little, and Alex and Kara Kovach; and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Everett and Harper.
Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, funeral home. Interment will follow at Beemerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the Wantage Grange No. 78, c/o Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ 07461, or to the First Baptist Church of Sussex, 4 East Main Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 25, 2020