LITTLE FERRY - Katherine Pauline Janakis (nee Kaufman), 95, passed away peacefully at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
She was born to Gustave and Anna Kaufmann in Little Ferry, N.J., where she spent most of her life.
Katherine worked as a bank teller for Wells Fargo Bank in Little Ferry for 25 years, retiring in 1986. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis in her younger days and followed golf and tennis in her later years. She was a former Red Hat Society member and took great joy in playing Mah Jong.
Katherine is predeceased by her husband, George Janakis (1997), and is the devoted mother of Judith Ann Regan and Janet Alice Arendas, both of Vernon. She is the loving grandmother of Kerri and Nancy, and cherished great-grandmother of Katherine, Lindsay and Andrea.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), in Vernon from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, with a funeral service to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Interment will be private for the family on Wednesday, Jan. 29. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Popcorn Park Animal Rescue (www.ahscares.org) would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 27, 2020