Kathleen A. Kuter
Andover Twp. -
Kathleen A. Kuter, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Monday September 14, 2020. Born in Jersey Ctiy, N.J., Kathleen grew up and resided in Clifton, N.J. before settling in Andover Township 30 years ago. Kathleen had been a homemaker and involved herself as a Cub Scout Den Mother in Clifton, and later served on the Andover Township PTA. She also was employed as a receptionist for 10 years for Back To Health Physical Therapy – Mt. Arlington, N.J. until 2013.
Kathleen was a member of the Good Shepherd RC Church of Andover Township, N.J. She also served as a Eucharistic minister, and was a member of the Columbiettes. Kathleen volunteered time to the Lakeland Emergency Squad Auxillary, in her free time Kathleen loved camping and bird watching.
The daughter of the late George C. Egbert and Frances A. Domzal, Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Kenneth Kuter. Also surviving is her son Kenneth G. Kuter of Catskill, N.Y., daughter Karyn K. Carter and her husband David of Stillwater, N.J. Her sister AnnMarie Grilk and husband Henry of Lakeville, PA. Her beloved grandchildren Julia L. St.Clair, Hudson K. Kuter and Camille B. Carter.
Visitation will be Friday September 18, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Funeral mass will be at Saturday 11:00 am September 19, 2020 at the Good Shepherd RC Church 48 Tranquility Rd. Andover, N.J. Online condolences to www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com