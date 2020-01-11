|
|
HAMBURG - Kathleen C. Turon, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Kathy grew up in East Orange surrounded by her four siblings. She spent many years raising her boys, Scott and Ryan. She enjoyed 31 years with her husband Ed and a successful career, including 12 years as an event planner at Novartis Pharmaceuticals. She retired and has spent the last 10 years enjoying her family, friends and travels.
Her true passion was always family. She will be remembered for the time and love she gave to her husband, siblings, children and grandchildren who were so precious to her.
Kathy was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Brennan and William Brennan. She is survived by her husband, Ed Turon; her sons, Scott Gloss (Dawn) and Ryan Gloss (Laura). Kathy leaves behind sisters Ellen (Dee) Brennan and Lynn Ditullio; her grandchildren, Brittany and Caden Gloss; and nephews, Fr. Brian and Matt Ditullio. Also left behind are stepchildren Nicole Turon-Diaz (Chris), Brooke Turon-Williams (Ray), Justin Turon and granddaughters Lilly Diaz and Maya Williams.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Avenue, Sparta NJ, 07871. Entombment will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 11, 2020