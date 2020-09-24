Kathleen Dippold

Seaside Park - Kathleen Dippold, age 80, of Seaside Park, NJ and Palm Harbor, FL, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Palm Harbor with her family by her side. She was born in Passaic, NJ on June 24, 1940 to John and Eleanor Polizzotto. After graduating Passaic High School and becoming an LPN, she began her career in Labor and Delivery at Passaic General Hospital and ended it in Sussex County at the Homestead Nursing Home. In between, she raised her family while working side by side with her husband at their jointly owned business, Hamburg Hardware in Hamburg NJ.

Kathy married John Dippold, on April 5, 1964, and they shared 56 amazing years together. They raised their four children in Vernon NJ , Eleanor Kielty (James) of Milford, PA, John Jr (Diana) of Louisville, KY, Deborah Geiger of East Stroudsburg, PA, who passed away in 2015 and Melissa Masucci (Anthony) of Sparta, NJ.

Kathy was an adoring, generous and loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Angelica Hope Dippold, Jay Geiger, Amanda and Deanna Masucci, and Cassie and Tyler Kielty. Although she was only 5' tall her heart was larger than life. You could always find her attending one of their many activities in NJ, PA or KY.

Kathy was predeceased by her oldest brother, John Jr. (Pauline), youngest brother, Robert and brother in law Frank. She is survived by one sister, Jean Stuherck (Harold) of Passaic, NJ , one brother William Polizzotto (Maryann) of Dunedin, FL, and a sister in law Irene Dippold of Livingston, NJ and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit and share memories of Kathleen on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-4, 6-8pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral service will be held at 10am Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sparta, NJ 07871.

Kathy has requested no flowers. We ask that you please honor her wishes.



