Kathleen E. Peterson
Sparta - Kathleen E. Peterson, 74 years of age, of Sparta, NJ., formerly of Highland Lakes, NJ., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Born on April 25, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Margaret (nee Monahan) and the late John Ryan.
She attended Rev. George A. Brown Memorial Elementary School and Our Lady of the Lake High School, both in Sparta, NJ. Graduating from high school in 1964 she was the last class before the school changed its name to Pope John High School.
Graduating in 1968 from Cabrini College she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education and later received the Legacy Award from Cabrini College. Her 44 year teaching career began at the Walnut Ridge Elementary School in Vernon Twp., NJ. earning her the Teacher of the Year and the Governor's Teacher Recognition Award.
Kathleen was a Charter Member and Executive Committee Member of the Vernon Twp. Education Association.
An active parishioner of more than 25 years at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Oak Ridge, NJ, she served for 15 years as a Eucharistic Minister, a Lector for 25 years and a member of the Cleaning Crew for 10 years.
Kathleen was a proud supporter and volunteer for 50 years for the Department for Persons with Disabilities, receiving their Lifetime Achievement Award, their Marilyn Murray Keenan Inspiration Award in 2018, and the Vivere Christus award from the Diocese of Paterson.
Kathleen was a kind and generous woman with a heart of gold. Anyone in need always knew they could reach out to her and she would respond immediately and wholeheartedly. Her faith, her family and friends, and her profession were her guiding light. She touched so many lives that this world has truly lost an angel on earth.
Kathleen was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Peterson in 1999, her brother-in-law Pucci Zanotti in 1998, her mother Margaret in 1973 and her father Jack 1988.
She is survived by her loving sister Mary Ryan Zanotti of Oak Ridge, NJ as well as many very close and dear friends.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).
The funeral mass will take place on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10am at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.
Following the funeral mass Kathleen will be interred beside her husband at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston Twp., NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Kathleen's name to: Department for Persons with Disabilities, P.O. Box 2539, 1 Catholic Charities Way, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.
