WANTAGE - Kathleen Friel, 84, of Wantage, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home.
Born in Killadoon, County Cavan, Ireland, Kathleen had lived in Wantage for the past eight years. She was a homemaker and was very devoted to her grandchildren.
The daughter of the late Patrick and Susan (Kelly) Donohue, Kathleen was also predeceased by six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Sean L., of Wantage; her son, Sean G. Friel, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; her daughter, Jennifer Forsythe and husband, Kenneth, of Wantage; and her sisters, Peggy Mahedy, of The Bronx, N.Y., Annie Hoverkamp, of Sandyston, Christina Biggins, of Mayo, Ireland, Bridie McDermott, of County Cavan, Ireland, and Ita Reilly. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sean Anthony Friel, Jeremy Adam Forsythe and Jonathan Sloan Forsythe.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Frankford Township. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Avenue, Building B, Suite 2, Sparta, NJ 07871. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 25, 2019