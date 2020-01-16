|
HAMBURG - Kathleen J. Bicskey, age 75, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14 , 2020 at her home.
Born in Dunedin, Fla., to the late Leonard and Helen (Fredericks) Forney, Kathleen lived in Pennsylvania and New York before settling in Hamburg 48 years ago.
Kathleen got her degree in nursing, working at the Horton Hospital in Middletown, N.Y., before she left to raise her children. She worked as a custodian at the Walkill Valley Regional High School for 25 years. She was an avid reader and a loving mother and grandmother.
Predeceased by her husband, James Bicskey Sr.; brothers, Robert and David Forney; and her parents, Kathleen is survived by her son, James L. Bicskey Jr., of New Hampton, N.Y.; daughter, Caryn Bicskey, of Hamburg; grandchildren, Kyle and Trevor Courtright; a sister, Helen Bishko, of New Hampton, N..Y; and her beloved dog, George. She is also survived by nephews, Robert Forney and Joseph Bishko; a sister-in-law, Eileen Forney, of Warwick, N.Y.; and her aunts and uncles.
Services for Kathleen are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 16, 2020