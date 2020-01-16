Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bicskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen J. Bicskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen J. Bicskey Obituary
HAMBURG - Kathleen J. Bicskey, age 75, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14 , 2020 at her home.
Born in Dunedin, Fla., to the late Leonard and Helen (Fredericks) Forney, Kathleen lived in Pennsylvania and New York before settling in Hamburg 48 years ago.
Kathleen got her degree in nursing, working at the Horton Hospital in Middletown, N.Y., before she left to raise her children. She worked as a custodian at the Walkill Valley Regional High School for 25 years. She was an avid reader and a loving mother and grandmother.
Predeceased by her husband, James Bicskey Sr.; brothers, Robert and David Forney; and her parents, Kathleen is survived by her son, James L. Bicskey Jr., of New Hampton, N.Y.; daughter, Caryn Bicskey, of Hamburg; grandchildren, Kyle and Trevor Courtright; a sister, Helen Bishko, of New Hampton, N..Y; and her beloved dog, George. She is also survived by nephews, Robert Forney and Joseph Bishko; a sister-in-law, Eileen Forney, of Warwick, N.Y.; and her aunts and uncles.
Services for Kathleen are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -