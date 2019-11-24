|
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Kathleen Marie Scymanski (Nestor), age 96, resident at Riderwood Retirement Community in Silver Spring, Md., passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Prior to Riderwood, Kathleen lived most recently in Upperco, Md., since the 1980s.
Kathleen was born in Franklin, N.J., and enjoyed her childhood alongside older siblings, George, Philip and Molly. She ventured to New York City after high school to pursue a nursing degree at New York Hospital - Cornell School of Nursing. She befriended fellow nurses Gladys Jones, E. Jane Smith, and Eileen Kiernan, who became lifelong friends.
After nursing school, Kathleen married Robert Joseph Scymanski Sr., a childhood friend from Franklin, and settled in Paramus, N.J., where they raised their two children. She was an avid gardener and birder. She also enjoyed volunteering at the public libraries in Upper Saddle River, N.J., and Cockeysville, Md.
Mrs. Scymanski was predeceased by her dear husband, Robert, of 63 years. She was mother to Ellen (Jon) Strbak, of Chevy Chase, Md., and Robert (Donna) Scymanski, of Hamden, Conn. Kathleen is also survived by her grandchildren, Evan (Corinna) Strbak, Lauryn (Seth) Meyer, Eliot Scymanski, and Emma Scymanski. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with family was held Nov. 11, in Timonium, Md., where cherished memories of her life were remembered.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019