Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd R.C. Church
Route 517
Andover Borough, NJ
View Map
Kathleen Mary (Smith) Kabatra Obituary
HAMPTON - Kathleen Mary Smith Kabatra, 56, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Newark, Kathleen grew up in Union, then lived in Andover Township and Lafayette before moving to Hampton.
She was a service writer for the Department of the Treasury Transportation Services out of Newark for 15 years. Kathleen was a devoted mother and Nana.
The daughter of the late James Smith, Kathleen is survived by her husband, Richard A. Kabatra; her children, Jennifer Thomas, Melissa Thomas and Shawn Thomas; her grandson, James Sicovitch; and her mother, Kathleen Patricia Smith. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Smith; her sister, Colleen Smith; and her mother-in-law, Lois Kabatra.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, Route 517, Andover Borough. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. Interment will be held in Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta Township at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to O.S.C.A.R (One Step Closer Animal Rescue), PO Box 248, 155 Stanhope Sparta Road, Andover, NJ 07821. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
