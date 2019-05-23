Resources More Obituaries for Kathleen Dool Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathleen Rae "Kay" Dool

Obituary Condolences Flowers VERNON - Kathleen (Kay) Rae Dool, 71, of Vernon, passed away peacefully with family at her side Tuesday afternoon, May 14, 2019, at Overlook Hospital in Summit, from stroke complications associated with Cerebral Amyloid Angioplasty (CAA).

Born May 28, 1947, in Medina, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Raymond (1973) and Rebecca (Shafer) Krebs.

Kay was married for 51 years to Patrick M. Dool. The couple moved to Vernon in 1980 from Buffalo, N.Y. She graduated with the highest academic honors in education from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio, in 1969, and was a teacher in Ohio, New York, and in New Jersey, where she retired as a Vernon Township High School special education science teacher. She was a dedicated teacher who explained science concepts by engaging students in hands-on projects. Her students saw her lead using quiet, yet firm, expectations.

While living in Vernon, Kay was primarily a homemaker raising four daughters, where family time and family dinners were the focal point. She also served as a Brownie Scout troop leader and school volunteer. After retirement, Kay enjoyed yoga and other exercise classes at the YMCA in Hardyston; she played Mahjong, and participated in the Wednesday knitting group at the main branch of the Sussex County Library. Kay was a talented homemaker, seamstress, knitter, weaver and cross-stitcher. She was an avid reader. Among her friends, Kay was a good listener who had a bright smile and who stood up for the underdog.

Kay grew up on an 80-acre farm helping her father milk cows, turning hay bales, collecting eggs, and attending to other farm chores. She graduated from Medina High School in 1965 and attended the University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H., prior to transferring to Kent State in 1966. Kay did post-graduate work at William Paterson University, Wayne.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick, and four daughters, Marcy (Peter) Pollicino; Kara (Joseph) Dool-Mason, of Middleburg, Va.; Kassandra Dool, of Whitehall, Pa., and Lindsey (Robert) Brooks, of Maplewood; her mother, Rebecca Krebs-Root, 96, of Medina, N.Y.; two brothers, Norman (Alexandra) Krebs, of Albion, N.Y., and Kirk Krebs, of Hapersville, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Dolores Brice, of Spartanburg, S.C.; five nieces and a nephew. Other survivors include grandchildren, Andrew and Kayleigh Mason, of Middleburg, Va., Damien Dool, of Whitehall, Pa., and Brynnleigh Brooks, of Maplewood.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Hope Church, 1441 Route 565, Wantage. Pastor Paulo Freire will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity or hospice of one's choice.