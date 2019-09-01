|
|
MONTAGUE -- Kathleen Susan McCarty, 67, of Montague, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at home. Born in Passaic, Kathleen was raised in Wantage and had been a longtime resident of Sussex County. She received her Master of Education from East Stroudsburg University and taught at Sussex-Wantage Middle School for 27 years. She also taught in Morocco and London for one year. Kathleen loved her plethora of dear friends. She enjoyed traveling and experiencing other countries with her girlfriends, especially Europe and Asia. Kathleen also enjoyed trying new foods. She loved pickles and olives and actually dreamed of being an olive-stuffer. The daughter of the late William Joseph and Lenore (Brisbin) McCarty, Kathleen is survived by her husband of 25 years, Lawrence Lentchner; her children, Rebecca Dolce, Jesse Lentchner and wife, Rebecca, Cassandra Lentchner and husband, Michael, and Caleb Lentchner; as well as her grandchildren, Emma, Mollie, Anna, Chloe and Julian. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael and wife, Sarah, and Brian and wife, Monya; her sister, Maureen; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sussex County, 1 W. Nelson St., Newton. Graveside services were held Saturday, Aug. 31, in Frankford Plains Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 (www.lustgarten.org). Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 1, 2019