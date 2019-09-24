|
|
ORONO, Maine - Kathrine "Kathy" (Fogelson) Daniel, slipped gently from this life Sept. 17, 2019, after a short illness. She was surrounded by family and friends. Kathrine was born in Paterson, N.J., Oct. 2, 1953, the daughter of the late Christine Lariviere Fogelson and the late Isadore Fogelson.
Kathrine was the wife of the late Harold Zane Daniel, Jr. She graduated from high school in Sparta, N.J., and attended Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. She supported her husband of 42 years through his masters and doctoral programs. They lived in Boone, N.C., Cincinnati, Ohio, Cherry Hill, N.J., and Danbury, Conn., before settling in Orono, Maine, in 1997.
Kathrine worked in health care and managed the Outpatient Registration Department at Danbury Hospital for 12 years. She also assisted in the management of the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter. She volunteered for the Bangor Agency on Aging and the Veterans Hospital Outpatient Clinic.
Kathrine loved classic rock music, particularly Neil Diamond, as well as classical music and she subscribed to the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. For fun she enjoyed sailing, kayaking and gardening. Over the years, Kathrine very much loved playing with her cats, Taza, Nineish, Mungojerrie, Rumpelteazer and her Maine Coon cat, Max.
Surviving Kathrine is a sister, Sarah Fogelson, of Arlington, Va., and a brother, David Fogelson, of Albuquerque, N.M. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Cindy Chandler and her husband Chan, and brother-in-law, Michael Daniel and his wife, Tara, all of North Carolina. There are seven special nieces and nephews, and many cousins across the United States.
The family wishes to thank the amazing staff on the third floor of Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Kathrine's life from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Buchanan Alumni House of the University of Maine. Those who wish to remember Kathrine in a special way may give gifts in her name to The Humane Society of Bangor, 693 Mt. Hope Road, Bangor, Maine, 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 24, 2019