ANDOVER TOWNSHIP -- Kathy Ayres Caton, 59, of Andover Township, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Dover, Kathy grew up in Andover Township. She was a 1976 graduate of Newton High School. Kathy worked at Sheridan's Restaurant for more than 20 years. She also worked in the Human Resources Department at former MedAlert in Sparta and worked as an aide at Merriam Avenue School in Newton for the last three years. Kathy moved to Newton in 1993 and returned to Andover Township in 2018. Anyone who knew Kathy knew that she had a passion for her family and for her grandchildren. Daughter of the late William R. Ayres, Kathy was predeceased by her brother, Jay Ayres. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Bob Caton; her children, Dan Finkle and wife, Danielle, of Newton, Jessica Geldhauser and husband, Craig, of Ogdensburg, Laura Finkle, of Mendocino, Calif., and Robert M. Caton, of Andover Township; her mother, Patricia A. (Sinclair) Fackler, of Hampton; her grandchildren, Ethan Geldhauser, Morgan Geldhauser and Harper Finkle; as well as her siblings, Deborah Healy and husband, John, of Petersburg, N.Y., Bill Ayres and wife, Janine, of Andover Township, Sandy Polizzo and husband, Carmine, of Hampton, and Susan Ayres, of Ogdensburg. A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newton Fire Museum Inc., 150 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 12, 2019