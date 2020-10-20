Katy Marie Whitehead
Milford, PA - Katy Marie Whitehead, 32 of Milford, PA passed away Thursday, Oct 15, 2020. The most important thing in Katy's life was her daughter Eva, whom she loved with all her heart.
The daughter of Brenda Cyr and Joseph Whitehead she was born December 6, 1987 in Pompton Plains, NJ.
Survivors include her daughter Eva Rose Langan; mother Brenda Wolfanger and her husband Michael of Milford, PA; father Joseph Whitehead and his companion Gwen Brown of Waynesboro, VA; two brothers Brett Whitehead and Ophelia of Highland Lakes, NJ, Joseph Whitehead and his wife Lisa Picarello of Highland Lakes, NJ; sister Jessica Pekaar and her husband Greg of West Milford, NJ; step siblings: Andrea Guiry, Amy Donnelly, Michael Wolfanger, Matthew Wolfanger, Stephanie Decker, Chris Decker and Jay Decker. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Services and cremation will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).