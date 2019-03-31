|
|
VERNON -- Kayla Renee Struck, of Highland Lakes, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 23 years old. Kayla was born in Wayne to parents Jeffrey and Dorianne (Van Hoff) Struck on Aug. 2, 1995. She is survived by her mother, Dorianne Struck, of Highland Lakes; father, Jeffrey Struck, and wife, Lori, of Highland Lakes; brothers, Scott Struck and wife, Amy, of Vernon, and Jonathan Struck and wife, Sara, of Highland Lakes; nephew, Kai Wesley Struck; maternal grandparents, Richard and Ruth Van Hoff, of Warwick, N.Y.; uncles, Bill Van Hoff, of North Haledon, and Jason Van Hoff and wife, Lisa, of Hawthorne; cousins, Connor, Elli, Noah and Elijah; paternal grandmother, Margaret Struck, of Lincoln Park; uncle, Russell Struck; and aunt, Laura Struck. A memorial service was held Saturday, March 30, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019