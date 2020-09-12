1/
Keith E. Moore
Wantage - Keith E. Moore, age 65, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his daughter's residence. Born in Sussex to the late George Moore and Frances (Smith) Hardin, Keith lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church and was active in their church band. Keith had been employed as a mechanic at the Citgo Station in Newton for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar. According to many, he was a rockstar with his musical talent. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his step-father, Laurens Hardin. Keith is survived by his daughter, Kortney Manning and her husband Christopher of Vernon; his grandson, JT Wagoner; his brother, Rick Moore and his wife Karen of Bethlehem, PA; his sister, Debra Kelly and her husband Brian of South Carolina; his step-mother, Rose Moore of North Adams, MA; his step-brothers, Peter Hardin of Madison, Wisconsin, Philip Hardin of Vernon, Jim Hardin of Wantage, and Jon Hardin of Colorado; his Godson and nephew, Kevin Kelly; his nieces and nephews, Brianna Kelly and Chris, Lance and Valerie Moore; and his great nieces and great nephew, Angelina Kelly, Madison Reaves, and Owen Umbach. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 State Route 94, Franklin, NJ 07416. Burial of cremains will immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help defray the cost of the funeral. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Christian Faith Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Pinkel Funeral Home
31 Bank Street
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-3272
