Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Walden Clubhouse
1 Rolling Brook Way
Hamburg, NJ
Keith Frederick Kessler


1979 - 2020
Keith Frederick Kessler Obituary
HAMBURG - Keith Fredrick Kessler, "The Kess," 40, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Keith was born to parents Adrianne Pernice Kessler and Brian Kessler on June 2, 1979 in Englewood. Keith is survived by his wife, Kami Hitner Kessler, and his fur babies, Brody, Dottie, Layla, Moose and Blaze; his siblings: twin sister Yolandra Feltmann, of Southern Pines, N.C.; Adrianne Newman, of Ojai, Calif.; Andrea Newman, of Lyndhurst; Gary Newman, of Vernon; and Daniel Newman, of Jackson; six nieces and nephews; and many amazing friends.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at The Walden Clubhouse, 1 Rolling Brook Way, Hamburg, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
"God bless you working on a plan to heaven, Follow the lord all twenty-four-seven days, God is who we praise; Even though the devil's all up in my face; But he keeping me safe and in my place, say grace."
In lieu of flowers, Keith would love for you to donate to your local animal rescue.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
