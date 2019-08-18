|
|
FRANKFORD -- Kelly Ann Nicole, 60, of Frankford, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at home. Born in Pompton Plains, Kelly was raised in Vernon and had been a resident of Frankford for seven years. She was a homemaker/artist/potter/hairdresser. A member of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church in Sandyston, Kelly was a former CCD teacher and home-schooled her daughter, Maggie. She was an herbalist who enjoyed gardening and cooking. Kelly also enjoyed working with stained glass. The daughter of the late Martin Malone Sr. and Pauline (Lochner) Malone, Kelly is survived by her husband, Thomas Nicole; her daughter, Maggie Nicole; her brother, Marty Malone; her sisters, Kim Fedo, Kasey Mesko and Kerry Malone Demetroules; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, 210 Route 206, Sandyston. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the church, followed by interment in Branchville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or Father John's Animal House, 50 Father John's Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019