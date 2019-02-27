HACKETTSTOWN - Kenneth C. Current, 43, of Hackettstown, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Mendham Borough.

Born in Newton, Kenneth grew up in Sandyston, then lived in Newton before moving to Hackettstown over two years ago. He was a 1993 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School and went on to continue his education at County College of Morris. He was a manager/caregiver for Avidd Community Services of New Jersey in Long Valley for the past year. In his younger years, Kenneth helped his parents at Charles Custom Frame & Art Shop in Newton.

A man who loved all that life had to offer, Kenneth truly enjoyed all of his experiences in life. He loved to cook and also loved his Jeep.

Kenneth was predeceased by his father, Charles E. Current, on Sept. 18, 1999, and his sister, Joan, in 1985. He is survived by his mother, Joan Vesper Current, of Sparta; his fiancée, Sabrina Hodgson, of Hackettstown; and many family members and loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.