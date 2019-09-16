|
|
HAMBURG - Kenneth Edward Steffy, 87, of Hamburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Andover. He was born to Frederick and Mae Steffy in Hamburg, where he had been a lifelong resident.
Kenneth graduated from Franklin High School in 1951. He then served with the United States Army during the Korean War. Kenneth worked as a laborer for Plastoid Corp. in Hamburg for 47 years, and then as a security guard for Randolph Securities in Randolph before retiring in 2003. Kenneth was a member of the New Jersey State American Legion and is best known as a hard worker and a loving and doting husband.
Predeceased by his brother, Robert Steffy, in 2016, and his sister-in-law, Joyce Steffy (2017), Kenneth was the beloved husband for 56 years of Carol Jean Steffy (McDole), of Hamburg; dear brother of Ralph Steffy and his wife, Dot, of Branchville; and cherished by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to a favorite animal shelter of your choosing would be appreciated. The family wishes to offer their greatest thanks to the staff at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center and Dr. John McGraw for all of their compassion and understanding. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 16, 2019