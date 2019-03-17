WANTAGE -- Kenneth G. Bell, 73, a lifelong resident of Beemerville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born on May 30, 1945, to George R. and Evelyn Dyer Bell. Ken served in Vietnam from 1965-1967 and was an active member of American Legion Post 213, located in Wantage. He started his employment at the Beemerville Garage, where he learned auto and truck mechanics. He eventually retired from the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a mechanic and then could frequently be found at Beemerville Auto Wrecking. After his retirement from the NJDOT, he worked as groundskeeper and maintenance at the Frankford Township Park. Ken was predeceased by his parents; his son, Glenn Alan, in 2015; and his sister, Susan B. Bartsch, in 2018. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Williams) Bell, whom he married on June 13, 1970, and they resided in Beemerville for all their married years. He is also survived by a daughter, Laurie Ann and husband, Shannon Watts, of Greenville, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Taylor and Blaze Bell, and Logan Watts. He assisted in raising his two nephews, John and Michael Williams, and his niece, Jennifer (Williams) Odham. He also had an impact on the lives of additional nieces and nephew, Lainy, Jake (Duane), Manda, Melanie and Heather. Ken was a fun-loving, simple man with a quick wit. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, strolling around their property and hunting during deer season with the "Scrub Club." He treasured the friends he made along the way. One of his greatest joys in his life was spending time with Taylor, Blaze and Logan. Private burial will be held at a later date. At Ken's request, there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 510, Wantage. Please wear casual clothes in memory of Ken. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 17, 2019