Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Sparta., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth H. Keller Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth H. Keller Sr. Obituary
SANDYSTON -- Kenneth H. Keller Sr., 76, of Sandyston, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center, in a room packed full of family and love.

Ken was born and raised in Pine Bush, N.Y. He graduated from Pine Bush High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. Ken was owner and operator of Keller Welding in Branchville for the past 42 years. He was a hunter and fisherman, with deep respect and awe of the outdoors and a true love for bow hunting. He was a son, brother, father and also friend to many, but he was happiest spending time with his grandkids.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ruby (Munyan) Keller, and his brother, Paul Keller. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Keller; his children, Mary Keslo, Susan Keller, Kenneth H. Keller Jr. (and wife, Porsha), Paul Keller, Jason Hughen (and wife, Liliana), Jeremy Hughen (and wife, Heather), Christine Lombardo and Robert Hughen; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Carole Borgman and husband Peter, and Candace "Candy" Williams and husband, Roger.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

The family invites you to visit www.woodfuneralhome.net to leave condolences and would very much appreciate any stories or memories shared.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now