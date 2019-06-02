SANDYSTON -- Kenneth H. Keller Sr., 76, of Sandyston, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center, in a room packed full of family and love. Ken was born and raised in Pine Bush, N.Y. He graduated from Pine Bush High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. Ken was owner and operator of Keller Welding in Branchville for the past 42 years. He was a hunter and fisherman, with deep respect and awe of the outdoors and a true love for bow hunting. He was a son, brother, father and also friend to many, but he was happiest spending time with his grandkids. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ruby (Munyan) Keller, and his brother, Paul Keller. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Keller; his children, Mary Keslo, Susan Keller, Kenneth H. Keller Jr. (and wife, Porsha), Paul Keller, Jason Hughen (and wife, Liliana), Jeremy Hughen (and wife, Heather), Christine Lombardo and Robert Hughen; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Carole Borgman and husband Peter, and Candace "Candy" Williams and husband, Roger. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. The family invites you to visit www.woodfuneralhome.net to leave condolences and would very much appreciate any stories or memories shared. Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019