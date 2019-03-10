|
VERNON - Kenneth John Gardiner, 51, died after a short illness at Newton Medical Center, Newton, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born to Donald A. and Deborah L. Gardiner in Paterson, he had been a resident of Vernon since 1978.
Kenneth had worked for the last 12 years as a customer service rep at Walmart in Franklin. Kenneth enjoyed the youth art movement of anime, superhero movies and comic books.
Kenneth was the beloved son of Donald and Deborah Gardiner of Vernon; dear brother of Christopher Gardiner, of Vernon, and Connie Gardiner, of Lake Hopatcong.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Clove Cemetery, Wantage. Funeral arrangements are by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019