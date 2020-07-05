1/
Kenneth M. Burkhardt
Kenneth M. Burkhardt, 34, recently of Sussex, N.J., died on July 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by those he loved after a long battle with cancer.
He graduated from Warwick High School in 2004 and began his career as crew chief of a land survey team. His latest employer was Bowman Consulting in Cedar Knolls, N.J.
A gifted drummer, Kenny played primarily in the Hudson Valley with the bands Shine Box and Dr. Mudd. Like his father, Kenny loved his cars and taking them down to the racetrack was his passion. He could also be found at the gym where he enjoyed his workouts. Kenny spent his summers growing up at Cranberry Lake with his family and was on the swim team where he excelled at backstroke.
We thank God for the past year when Kenny was in remission and was able to fully enjoy family, friends and hobbies.
Kenny leaves behind his parents, Ken and Mary Burkhardt; his sister, Kathryn, and brother, Eric; his girlfriend, Crystal, and her son, River; as well as his faithful dog, Bear.
Services are private at this time due to COVID precautions and a Celebration of Life will be offered soon.
In lieu of flowers, donations of blood to the blood banks from which Kenny received multiple blood transfusions, or charitable donations to Catholic Charities, 398 5th Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, Samaritan Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Salvation Army, PO Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22314 would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, N.J.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
