VERNON - Kenneth Muller, 70, a resident of Lake Wallkill, passed away March 12, 2019. Kenneth was born on Sept. 23, 1944, in Paterson, to Edward and June (Novotny) Muller.

Kenneth was a truck driver for

M & G Convoy out of Delaware. He was a Vietnam combat veteran and was the past commander of the Wallkill Valley Post 8441 in Vernon and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Cusick) Muller; his children, Kimberley Muller, Kenneth Muller, and Daniel Muller; and his four grandchildren, Abigail, Molly, Kenny and Jack.

Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. today, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 Vernon (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). Family will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the funeral home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at St. Francis de Sales Church, Vernon. Cremation service is private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019