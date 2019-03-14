Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Vernon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Muller


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Muller Obituary
VERNON - Kenneth Muller, 70, a resident of Lake Wallkill, passed away March 12, 2019. Kenneth was born on Sept. 23, 1944, in Paterson, to Edward and June (Novotny) Muller.
Kenneth was a truck driver for
M & G Convoy out of Delaware. He was a Vietnam combat veteran and was the past commander of the Wallkill Valley Post 8441 in Vernon and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Cusick) Muller; his children, Kimberley Muller, Kenneth Muller, and Daniel Muller; and his four grandchildren, Abigail, Molly, Kenny and Jack.
Relatives and friends will be received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. today, at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 Vernon (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). Family will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the funeral home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial service at St. Francis de Sales Church, Vernon. Cremation service is private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For directions and condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now