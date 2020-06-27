Kenneth Szanyi
Kenneth Szanyi
Kenneth Szanyi, 68 years old, passed away after a long illness at Newton Medical Center on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born to John and Margaret Szanyi in Sussex, NJ, he had lived in Sparta and Ogdensburg before moving to Andover many years ago.
Kenneth was a graduate of Sussex Vo Tech, then served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War then worked as a construction worker for many different businesses locally over the years. Kenneth enjoyed bowling and softball when he was not working.
Kenneth is predeceased by his sister, Sarah Haggerty and is the dear brother of Mark Szanyi of Scranton, PA and Jack Szanyi and his wife, Jean of Hardyston Twp., NJ. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
