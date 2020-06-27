Kenneth Szanyi
Kenneth Szanyi, 68 years old, passed away after a long illness at Newton Medical Center on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born to John and Margaret Szanyi in Sussex, NJ, he had lived in Sparta and Ogdensburg before moving to Andover many years ago.
Kenneth was a graduate of Sussex Vo Tech, then served with the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War then worked as a construction worker for many different businesses locally over the years. Kenneth enjoyed bowling and softball when he was not working.
Kenneth is predeceased by his sister, Sarah Haggerty and is the dear brother of Mark Szanyi of Scranton, PA and Jack Szanyi and his wife, Jean of Hardyston Twp., NJ. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Private cremation under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.