|
|
X
SPARTA - Kenneth W. Tanis, 91, of Sparta, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born in Passaic and was a proud member of the United States Marines. He was owner and operator of Ken Tanis Excavating in Sparta for many years and was a dedicated member of the Lafayette Federated Church. Ken enjoyed oil painting and gardening in his spare time.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley (Brower) Tanis. Kenneth is survived by his devoted daughters, Cheryl Carpenter, Kathy Robbins and her husband, Patrick, Cindy Benes and her husband, Steve, and Sandra Matowik and her husband, James. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Jesse, Andrew, Jennifer, Hannah, Avery and Jacob, and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home, followed by a United States Marine Honor Guard service at 11:30 a.m. at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019