Services
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Sparta, NJ
Kenneth W. Tanis

Kenneth W. Tanis Obituary
SPARTA - Kenneth W. Tanis, 91, of Sparta, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born in Passaic and was a proud member of the United States Marines. He was owner and operator of Ken Tanis Excavating in Sparta for many years and was a dedicated member of the Lafayette Federated Church. Ken enjoyed oil painting and gardening in his spare time.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Shirley (Brower) Tanis. Kenneth is survived by his devoted daughters, Cheryl Carpenter, Kathy Robbins and her husband, Patrick, Cindy Benes and her husband, Steve, and Sandra Matowik and her husband, James. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Jesse, Andrew, Jennifer, Hannah, Avery and Jacob, and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home, followed by a United States Marine Honor Guard service at 11:30 a.m. at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
