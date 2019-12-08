|
OGDENSBURG - Kenneth Wayne Gonter, 70, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019 at his home in Ogdensburg after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Ken is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Gonter. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Jason, and his wife, Michelle, of Voorhees; daughter, Lavinia Matulevich, and her husband, Michael; stepson, Keith Cronin; stepdaughter, Tricia Cronin, and her husband, Blake Snook; sister, Carole Dawalt; brother, Richard Gonter; nephew, Frank Dawalt; and niece, Sheila Dawalt.
Ken's humor, strength, spirit and legacy will continue to live on through the love and admiration of his grandchildren: Johnna and Gage Gonter, Rogue and Theodin Cronin-Snook, and Claire Cronin.
Ken was born on Feb. 8, 1949 in Newark to Albert and Florence Gonter and was raised in Sparta. Ken was a graduate of Sparta High School and served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served two combat tours. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him. Upon returning from Vietnam, Ken committed 30 years of his life to a successful career at UPS where he made lasting friendships.
Ken will be remembered by his special talents that he enjoyed sharing with others, which included spending time displaying his carpentry talents and working on stained glass projects. One of his many carpentry accomplishments included building his own home in Sparta complete with a custom deck which featured cut out hearts for his wife, Betty. Ken's work ethic and discipline also helped him earn several awards as a former bodybuilder.
He was passionate about classic cars and spent many weekends attending and entering his vehicles in car shows with his son by his side. He volunteered his time making and donating trophies and awards for charity car shows benefiting both the Voorhees Township Police Car Show and the Laurel Springs Volunteer Firefighter Car Show. His love for animals was apparent by his dedication to rescuing greyhounds, and he will be missed by his beloved dogs, Annie and Alvin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the New Jersey Greyhound Adoption Program (NJ GAP).
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019