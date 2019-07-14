Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth McNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne McNeil


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Wayne McNeil Obituary
VERNON - Kenneth Wayne McNeil, 72, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ken was born on May 23, 1947, in Glen Ridge to Richard and Catherine (Rowley). He grew up in Montclair and was a resident of Pompton Lakes before moving to Vernon.
Ken was a flight attendant for United Airlines and retired seven years ago. Ken was an avid Yankee fan and an especially gifted guitar player and blues musician. Ken served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Ken's most treasured memories were when he coached his children's baseball and softball games, as he got to exercise his love for the game.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lori (Sliker) McNeil, his children, Rebecca and Ryan McNeil, both of Vernon, Sara Carlamere and her husband, Jason, of Williamstown, and his grandchildren, Lily, Aubrey and Jake. Ken is also survived by his sister, Judy Plimpton and her husband, Bruce, both of Maine, and his brother, Bobby Temple, of Florida, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Ken McNeil was a scholar, a teacher, a historian, a writer, a musician, a world traveler, a veteran, a coach, but above all, a loving father.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Pompton Reformed Church, 59 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations to at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
For directions and condolences, see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now