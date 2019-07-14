VERNON - Kenneth Wayne McNeil, 72, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Ken was born on May 23, 1947, in Glen Ridge to Richard and Catherine (Rowley). He grew up in Montclair and was a resident of Pompton Lakes before moving to Vernon.

Ken was a flight attendant for United Airlines and retired seven years ago. Ken was an avid Yankee fan and an especially gifted guitar player and blues musician. Ken served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. Ken's most treasured memories were when he coached his children's baseball and softball games, as he got to exercise his love for the game.

Ken is survived by his wife, Lori (Sliker) McNeil, his children, Rebecca and Ryan McNeil, both of Vernon, Sara Carlamere and her husband, Jason, of Williamstown, and his grandchildren, Lily, Aubrey and Jake. Ken is also survived by his sister, Judy Plimpton and her husband, Bruce, both of Maine, and his brother, Bobby Temple, of Florida, in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Ken McNeil was a scholar, a teacher, a historian, a writer, a musician, a world traveler, a veteran, a coach, but above all, a loving father.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Pompton Reformed Church, 59 Hamburg Turnpike, Pompton Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations to at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

