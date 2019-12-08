Home

Kerri Anne Knight

Kerri Anne Knight Obituary
NEWTON - Kerri Anne Knight, 56, of Newton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Dover.
Born in Patchogue, N.Y., Kerri grew up in Sussex County and was a graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School. She left the area and moved back to Sussex County ten years ago. She was a former nurse's aide at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was the chairperson of the Citizen Advisory Committee for Sussex County Transit and was also a judge for the Bus Rodeo of Warren County Transit. She was also a volunteer for the Newton Ambulance Squad for many years.
The daughter of the late Richard R. and Patricia E. (Glock) Fitzpatrick, Kerri was also predeceased by her nephew, Robert Burdge II. She is survived by her siblings, Karen P. Glowatski and husband, Thomas, of Hampton Township, Richard M. Fitzpatrick and wife, Diane, of Newton, and Patricia Lane of Dandridge, Tenn.; her nieces and nephews, Thomas II, Brian and wife, Stephanie, and Sean Glowatski, Mark and wife, Corrine, Megan and Matt, Emily, and Timothy Fitzpatrick, and Christina, James and Zachary Lane; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Riley, Connor, Aidan, Payten, Carlee, Devon, Audrey, Jaden, Jasmine and Xavier. She is also survived by her godmother, Linda Sweeting, and friends, Doug and Julia Maull.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted Street, Newton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Vision Loss Alliance of NJ, 155 Morris Avenue, Suite #2, Denville, NJ 07834 or to St. Joseph R.C. Church, 22 Halsted Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
