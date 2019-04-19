Home

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Kevin Caffrey, 45, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2019.
Kevin was born on Feb. 2, 1974, in Ridgewood, N.J., and was a resident in Sussex County before moving to Florida in recent years. Kevin was the son of James and Angela (Cerami) Caffrey. Kevin was a mechanic by trade and could fix anything.
Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Angela Caffrey. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Lisa (Costa) Caffrey; their two children, Brittany Caffrey and Joseph Caffrey; his father, James Caffrey; and brother, James J. Caffrey, his wife, Janina Caffrey and his daughters, Jessica Caffrey and Erin Caffrey.
Relatives and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until an 11 a.m. service, Monday, April 22, at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Mental Health Association.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
