Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Decker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Louis Decker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin Louis Decker Obituary
MILFORD, Pa. - Kevin Louis Decker, 36, of Milford, Pa., passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home.
Kevin was born in Newton and raised in Ogdensburg, where he lived until relocating to Milford, Pa. He attended ITT Technical Institute and worked as a sales associate for Walmart in Dickson City, Pa. Kevin enjoyed computer gaming, reading and playing cards. He was also a fan of golfing and bowling. Kevin was a beloved son and brother, and he was an incredibly fun-loving uncle to his niece and nephew.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Richard and Irene (Williams) Decker; his sister, Michelle Fletcher and husband, Robert; and his niece and nephew, Krysta and Chase Fletcher.
A memorial visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now