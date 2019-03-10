|
MILFORD, Pa. - Kevin Louis Decker, 36, of Milford, Pa., passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home.
Kevin was born in Newton and raised in Ogdensburg, where he lived until relocating to Milford, Pa. He attended ITT Technical Institute and worked as a sales associate for Walmart in Dickson City, Pa. Kevin enjoyed computer gaming, reading and playing cards. He was also a fan of golfing and bowling. Kevin was a beloved son and brother, and he was an incredibly fun-loving uncle to his niece and nephew.
Kevin is survived by his parents, Richard and Irene (Williams) Decker; his sister, Michelle Fletcher and husband, Robert; and his niece and nephew, Krysta and Chase Fletcher.
A memorial visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019