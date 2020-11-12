1/1
Kim Greenwald "Shellie" Smith
Kim "Shellie" Greenwald Smith
Hamburg - Kim "Shellie" Greenwald Smith, age 55 of Hamburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at her home.
Born in Franklin to Doris (Pumleye) Yanish and the late William Greenwald, Shellie had been a lifelong resident of Sussex County. Shellie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved music, home interior decorating, and cooking, especially around the holidays.
Predeceased by her father, Shellie is survived by her loving husband Clyde Smith; twin children Deidre Schmitt and her husband Paul of Hardyston and Derek Smith of Hamburg; grandchildren Jaxon and Brooke Schmitt; mother, Doris Yanish; and her siblings Brad, Gary, and Tammy Greenwald and Teresa Rowe; as well as her half sister Becky Greenwald.
Visitation for Shellie will be on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 from 1-5PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The funeral will be held at 4:30PM on Saturday. Online condolences may be offered through www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
