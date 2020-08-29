1/1
Fort Lauderdale, FL - Kristin Daly, age 32, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Born in Belleville, Kristin had lived in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon most of her life. She graduated Vernon Township High School in 2006. Kristin had been employed as a sales representative for Verizon Wireless and had last been employed in Newton. Kristin was very fond of animals and volunteered at the Vernon Animal Shelter and was very involved with Justice for and Remembering Stephanie Paize and Victims of Domestic Violence. Along with her mother, Kristin administered three Kidney Disease Support Groups with people from all over the world. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Michael Picone; her paternal grandparents, Owen and Joan Daly; her fiancé, Allan W. Lazier, Jr.; and her canine companion, Vera. Kristin is survived by her parents, Eugene and Maryanne (Picone) Daly of Highland Lakes; her brother, Kyle Daly of Highland Lakes; her maternal grandmother, Carmela Picone of Nutley; her canine companion, Norton; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. She will be missed by many people whose lives she touched. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Jude The Apostle Church, Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Private cremation services will follow and be held at the convenience of the family. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex from 4 to 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Kristin's memory to the Vernon Township Animal Shelter, 3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
