Krystal Leah Strobeck
East Stroudsburg, PA - Krystal Leah Strobeck age 26, of East Stroudsburg, PA. passed away peacefully on Thursday August 20, 2020 following a sudden illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Middletown, N.Y., Krystal spent most of her life in Branchville, N.J.
Krystal will always be remembered for her love of animals. She loved to sing and enjoyed hiking adventures with her friends. In addition, she will always be remembered for her sweet and loving soul with a beautiful heart. She was always laughing and smiling.
She is survived by her parents Keilley and Charles Strobeck, Sr. of Branchville, N.J., her grandparents Lillian and Ambrose Hamm of Branchville, N.J. and her brother Charles Strobeck, Jr. of East Stroudsburg, PA. Krystal is predeceased by brother Travis J. Strobeck. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com