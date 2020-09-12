1/1
Krystal Leah Strobeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Krystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Krystal Leah Strobeck
East Stroudsburg, PA - Krystal Leah Strobeck age 26, of East Stroudsburg, PA. passed away peacefully on Thursday August 20, 2020 following a sudden illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Middletown, N.Y., Krystal spent most of her life in Branchville, N.J.
Krystal will always be remembered for her love of animals. She loved to sing and enjoyed hiking adventures with her friends. In addition, she will always be remembered for her sweet and loving soul with a beautiful heart. She was always laughing and smiling.
She is survived by her parents Keilley and Charles Strobeck, Sr. of Branchville, N.J., her grandparents Lillian and Ambrose Hamm of Branchville, N.J. and her brother Charles Strobeck, Jr. of East Stroudsburg, PA. Krystal is predeceased by brother Travis J. Strobeck. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home
156 Main St.
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved