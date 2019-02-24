Services Pinkel Funeral Home 31 Bank Street Sussex , NJ 07461 (973) 875-3272 Resources More Obituaries for Kyle McCann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kyle J. McCann

Obituary Condolences Flowers WANTAGE -- Kyle J. McCann, age 18, unexpectedly left us and went to heaven from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Wantage. Born in Newton on March 6, Kyle lived in Wantage. He was a 2018 graduate of High Point Regional High School and was currently attending Lincoln Tech. While in school, Kyle worked at the Dairy Queen in Montague and also for TNT Fence in Wantage, both owned by friends whom he considered family. He was a member of and attended St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg. Kyle had many friends and lit up a room with his smile and outgoing personality. He always had a story to share or something to say to make you laugh. He was ready to help, and was relied upon by all who needed something. He was very social, enjoying strong relationships with family and friends and loved to be with others. He had set many goals to begin a career in HVAC, and received the Director's Award from Lincoln Tech. Kyle was very athletic and played soccer, basketball, football and was on the track and field team at High Point, where he excelled in throwing events, receiving his four-year varsity letter and winning numerous awards. Kyle made friends wherever he went, and made a lasting impression. He was honored and excited to be a sponsor for his cousin Billy's Confirmation. Kyle enjoyed his truck and Civic, country music, his Red Wings, concerts at Bethel Woods, and a good BBQ. Kyle was an incredible son, brother and very genuine person who made an impact on so many in his short life. Our hearts are broken, and we ask for your prayers as we have such an empty space in our lives. Knowing that he is with the Lord has brought us some peace, and we will carry Kyle in our hearts forever. Having him for almost 19 years was a blessing, and we will treasure every memory for the rest of our lives, and ask that others do as well. Writing this obituary has been difficult, as we never thought at this point in his young life it would be needed. He is survived by his loving parents, Steven J. and Amy (Gould) McCann, of Wantage; his brothers, Sean and Christopher McCann, of Wantage; his grandmother, Phyllis McCann, of Wantage; his great-grandmother, Constance Laverty and her companion, Irving Kohn, of Rockaway; and his aunts and uncles, Carolyn and Mark Friss, of Albany, N.Y., Bill and Jennifer Gould, of Wantage, John McCann, of Hadley, N.Y., godfather Kevin and JoAnn Gould, of Hackettstown, Kim and Jerry Newchok, of Columbia, and Ellen Monaco, of Bloomfield; and many wonderful cousins. He treasured friendships from Sussex Christian School, High Point Regional High School and Lincoln Tech, which included both students and teachers. These friends and their families became a huge part of his life. You all played a part in the wonderful man he was. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, John McCann and Myles Laverty. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg, with fellowship following in the church hall. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to gofundme.com/kyle-mccann-memorial. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com. "The only conclusion I come to is that Heaven was needing a hero like you…" Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019