F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Kyle Koloskie Obituary
LAKE HOPATCONG - Kyle Koloskie, age 53, of Lake Hopatcong, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Morristown Medical Center.
Born in Newton to the late Steven and Marion J. (Vail) Koloskie, Kyle had been a lifelong resident of Lake Hopatcong. He was a former bank manager for M&T Bank in Denville.
Predeceased by his parents and sister, Karen Niles, Kyle is survived by his brother, Brian Koloskie, also of Lake Hopatcong; brother-in-law, Tommy Niles, of Mansfield; and uncle, Thomas Vail, of Tucson, Ariz.
Due to government restrictions, arrangements are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020
