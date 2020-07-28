Kym E. Dauphinee

Wantage - Kym E. Dauphinee (nee Eskin), 64, of Wantage, passed away on July 25, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Louis and Hilda Eskin. Beloved wife of Kenneth Dauphinee. Loving mother of Jayson J. Dauphinee. She was formerly the owner of Kym's Kollectible Korner in Denville and was the co-owner of Save On Sweats in Wantage. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the wake service on Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 7:30 PM Chapel Service. Cremation will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store