SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - Larry Cole Beierle Sr. was born at Franklin Hospital in Franklin, N.J., Nov. 28, 1938. He grew up in Ogdensburg, N.J.
He graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science 1961.
He passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. His last place of residence was San Clemente, Calif.
He is survived by his wife, Roseanna (DeAngelis) Beierle; his children, Larry Jr., Robyn and Raymond and their spouses; his seven grandchildren, Rosi, Lucas, Ashlyn, Lexi, Kylie, Constance and Vito; and his two great-grandchildren, Carson and Zaiya.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 24, 2020