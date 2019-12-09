|
SUSSEX - Larry R. Stoll, Sr., age 66, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at his residence.
Born and raised in Franklin to the late Jack L. and Dorothy (McDowell) Stoll, Larry lived in Sussex County all of his life. When he was younger, he worked at the Ogdensburg Mines before his employment at the Sparta High School, where he worked for 24 years.
Larry enjoyed camping, visiting the guys down at Tire King and was part of the retired men's group that frequently went to McDonald's and Ratti's.
Larry is survived by his wife, Georgeanna; his two sons, Larry R. Stoll, Jr. and Andy Stoll and his wife Shannon; his stepchildren, Charlene Figueroa and Jayson; his brothers, Jack Stoll, Dave Stoll and Gary Stoll; his sisters, Vicky Gunderman, Mary Ellen Pierce, and Penny Masker; his grandchildren, Louiana Stoll and Ryan Stoll; his step-grandchildren, Kerstin Crane, Michael Figueroa, Cheyenne Figueroa, Junior and Logan; his mother-in-law, Charlotte Guest; and his former son-in-law, Bill Crane.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday prior to the service from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 9, 2019