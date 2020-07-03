Larry Stratton

Port Saint Lucie, FL - Larry Stratton, age 76, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, (formerly of Culver Lake, NJ) died at home of brain cancer on May 17, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his adored wife of almost fifty-one years, Alice Stratton, and his beloved son Christopher S. Stratton, as well as three loving granddaughters Savannah, Hannah, and Mikaylah. Other survivors include his devoted sister-in-law Martha Van Reen and kind brother-in-law Si Daniels and many dear friends. Larry was born on October 12, 1943 in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late Margaret and Charles Stratton. Williamson was then a booming coal city on the border of Kentucky where he attended public school; played on a state championship basketball team; and, most importantly, made lifelong friendships. He graduated from Marshall University while a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He remained an enthusiastic fan of Marshall sports. Paramount to his college experience was meeting Alice, the absolute love of his life, whom he married at Christ Union Chapel on Culver Lake in Branchville, NJ. Larry spent thirty-five years teaching a myriad of subjects, mainly business and computer science, at nearby Newton High School. He coached winning basketball teams for many years and became friends with both his colleagues and his students. A large man with a soft Southern drawl and impeccable Southern manners, he commanded respect and excellent behavior from students without raising his voice. A gracious, generous host, he along with Alice and her superb cuisine, had many memorable gatherings in their beautiful homes. Larry disapproved of vulgar language, found bragging offensive, reserved judgement of other humans, and listened to and danced a fine boogie to The Oldies. A wonderful husband, proud father, doting grandfather, loyal friend, and true Kentucky Gentleman exemplify the character and life of Larry Stratton. The world has lost a very special person.



