FRANKLIN - Laura Pierce, 87, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born July 28, 1932, in Franklin Hospital to Stephen and Helen (Orosz) Bendes.
Laura was employed in the cutting room at Morley's Shirt Company in Franklin. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, and enjoyed bowling, humming birds, and baking Hungarian Christmas cookies for her beloved family.
Laura was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; and her siblings, Helen Nagy and husband, Alex, Elizabeth Brown and husband, John, Steve Bendes and wife, Dolores, and John Bendes and wife, Irene.
Laura is survived by her two daughters, Judy Pierce and Kathy Pierce, both of Franklin. She was the sister of Yolanda Orgovan, of Newton (formerly of Franklin). Laura was the beloved aunt of William Nagy and wife, Charlene, of Stillwater, Elizabeth Flatt, of Franklin, Jeff Brown and wife, Diane, of Hamburg, Linda Webb and husband, Richard, of Hamburg, Janet Bendes, of Sparta, Cheryl Kalafut and husband, Mickey, of Franklin, Daniel Bendes and wife, Wendy, of Montague, and Nancy Boudreau, of Colorado. She leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Due to government restrictions, there will be a private graveside service handled by the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin. For condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 26, 2020