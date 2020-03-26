Home

POWERED BY

Services
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Pierce


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Pierce Obituary
FRANKLIN - Laura Pierce, 87, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born July 28, 1932, in Franklin Hospital to Stephen and Helen (Orosz) Bendes.
Laura was employed in the cutting room at Morley's Shirt Company in Franklin. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, and enjoyed bowling, humming birds, and baking Hungarian Christmas cookies for her beloved family.
Laura was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; and her siblings, Helen Nagy and husband, Alex, Elizabeth Brown and husband, John, Steve Bendes and wife, Dolores, and John Bendes and wife, Irene.
Laura is survived by her two daughters, Judy Pierce and Kathy Pierce, both of Franklin. She was the sister of Yolanda Orgovan, of Newton (formerly of Franklin). Laura was the beloved aunt of William Nagy and wife, Charlene, of Stillwater, Elizabeth Flatt, of Franklin, Jeff Brown and wife, Diane, of Hamburg, Linda Webb and husband, Richard, of Hamburg, Janet Bendes, of Sparta, Cheryl Kalafut and husband, Mickey, of Franklin, Daniel Bendes and wife, Wendy, of Montague, and Nancy Boudreau, of Colorado. She leaves behind several great-nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Due to government restrictions, there will be a private graveside service handled by the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Franklin. For condolences see www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -