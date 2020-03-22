Home

Laure Lyons-Dyksen

Laure Lyons-Dyksen Obituary
FRANKFORD - Laure Lyons-Dyksen, 63, of Frankford Township, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home.
Laure was born in Elizabeth to the late Donald Douglas and Helen Marie (Duffy) Conlon. At a young age, her family moved to the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta, where she grew up, and remained in Sussex County for the majority of her life. Laure received her associate's degree and went through municipal clerk training, all while raising a young family. She went on to work as the municipal clerk for Hamburg and Hardyston Township for several years and was heavily involved in local government and supported her community.
Laure was an avid animal lover, especially her dogs. She also enjoyed watching and playing golf. Laure was a fiercely passionate woman who loved Sussex County. She had a way of getting to know the smallest details of the community and its residents, a characteristic admired by those who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Laure was also predeceased by her husband, John Dyksen, Sr., and her brother, Timothy Conlon. Laure is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lyons and husband, Robert Suydam; her son David Lyons, Jr. and wife, Colleen; her stepson John Dyksen, Jr. and wife, Julie; her grandchildren Kiaran Lynch and Jasmyne Kymer; her siblings Jeff Conlon and wife, Cindy, and Craig Conlon and wife, Mildred; her sister-in-law, Carla Conlon; three nieces; many cousins; and her beloved dog, Sparky.
Services are private under the direction of Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a local animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
