MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- Laurence H. Slack, 70, of Mount Vernon, Ill., passed away at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at his residence in Mount Vernon, Ill. He was born May 10, 1948, in Newton, N.J., to the late Kenneth Slack and Helen Kemmerer. He married Sandra Martin on Nov. 11, 1988, in Andover, N.J. They were blessed with nearly 31 years of marriage before he preceded her in death. Laurence is survived by his wife, Sandra (Martin) Slack; children, Larry Slack, of Freeport, Texas, Kim (Slack) Barker, of Paris, Texas, Eric Slack, of Danville, Ind., and Carol (Martin) Hewitt, of Galloway, N.J.; brother, Ken Slack, of Stillwater, N.J.; sister, Donna (Slack) Auter, of Lafayette, N.J.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Laurence H. Slack was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Slack and Helen (Kemmerer) Slack. After working more than 40 years, Laurence retired from SCI Box, formerly B&N container. He also attended Grace Community Church in Mount Vernon, Ill. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Hughey Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Mr. Jason Newell officiating. Memorials can be made to Grace Community Church. Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 21, 2019