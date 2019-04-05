Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence McPhail Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence D. McPhail

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SPARTA - Lawrence D. McPhail slipped the surly bonds of Earth on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, just shy of his 80th birthday.

LD was born in Chatham, Ontario, Canada, on April 14, 1939, to the late George Harold and Bernice Ilene

(Lee) McPhail. LD was a standout athlete and cadet at the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario, where he lettered in and captained three varsity sports: football, hockey, and basketball. In recognition of his service to the college, he was made D/CSL of Hudson Squadron and he proudly pointed out his name on the athletes' honor board at every ex-cadet weekend. He remained friends with many of his fellow cadets for the rest of his life.

While at RMC, he met and fell in love with Pamela Wakeling, marrying shortly after his graduation. Together, they faced their early years as a military family moving to various parts of Canada, including the small prairie city of Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, where their son, Lawrence E. was born, and RCAF Station Winnipeg, where their daughter, Natalie B., was born. After some consideration of playing professional hockey for the New York Rangers, LD left the RCAF to pursue his love of flying as a commercial pilot with American Airlines. The McPhails settled at Lake Mohawk where they raised their family. LD loved being a pilot, often remarking that he never worked a day in his life, saying he could not believe they paid him to fly. LD retired as captain in 1999 after 33 years of safe takeoffs and smooth landings.

He was a past president of the Sparta Tennis Association, a trustee of the Lake Mohawk Country Club, and a past president of Beach 6. LD loved tennis, skiing, hockey, water skiing and many other activities. LD enjoyed watching the Devils' games and especially going to the games with his family. He was a proud member of the Devils Club.

LD dearly loved his role as grandfather to Alexandra, Bayleigh and Hunter, earning his moniker "Cappy" from the eldest. Cappy's dedication to their every sport, the arts, and their academics was unsurpassed. Cappy became known as the good luck charm to several of their teams and an impeccable statistician.

Cappy loved to see the world, and shared his love of travel with his family, including his parents and, later, his grandchildren. Whether it was flying or driving, he enjoyed each new experience and was always planning the next adventure.

Cappy was fiercely loyal and staunchly supportive of his family and friends. He was an eternal optimist and believed the power of positive thinking could overcome all obstacles.

LD McPhail was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Pamela Wakeling McPhail, and many beloved family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Lawrence E. McPhail, and his wife, Michele; his daughter, Dr. Natalie B. McPhail Takacs and her husband, Lou; his grandchildren, Alexandra L., Bayleigh I., and L. Hunter Takacs IV; step-grandchildren, Tyler and Max Mueller; his sister, Mary Lee McPhail Tennant and her husband, William; his sister-in-law, Virginia A. Wakeling Morris and her husband and LD's fellow RMC graduate, R. Bruce; six nieces and nephews, Michael Morris, Melanie Morris (Andy Murray), Leeanne (Alfonso) Alonso, Tyler (Jill) Tennant, Sean (Gabrielle) Tennant, and Warren (Deanne) Tennant; and five great-nieces and -nephews, Spencer Tennant, Antonio Alonso, Miguel Alonso, Riley Tennant, Lindsay Tennant and Payton Morris.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 37 Newton Sparta Road, Newton. Visiting hours will be held 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 8, prior to the service at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the good work of the Karen A. Quinlan Hospice, which helped to care for his wife, Pamela, with kindness and compassion, allowing her to live her last weeks in comfort and with dignity on her terms, giving Cappy peace during a difficult time.