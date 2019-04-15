Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Smith Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence M. Smith Jr. Obituary
NEWTON - Lawrence M. Smith Jr., 68, of Newton, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.
Born in Newton, Lawrence was a longtime Sussex County resident, living in Newton for the past 24 years. He was a graduate of High Point Regional High School. Before his retirement, Lawrence was a hardworking man, who worked as a scale master at the Lime Crest Quarry in Sparta, seven days a week for 43 years. In his free time, Lawrence loved his dogs and enjoyed watching the New York Giants on TV.
Son of the late Lawrence M. Smith Sr., on July 14, 2006, and Janet E. (Beemer) Smith, on July 26, 2014, Lawrence was also predeceased by his brother, Rick L. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marjanne (Graziano) Smith, of Newton; his son, Michael L. Smith and wife, Laura C., of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; his daughters, Janet E. Rickert and husband, Gregg, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Jennifer J. Smith, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., Justina Hompesch and husband, Jason, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Melissa Graziano, of Newton; his siblings, Dale L. Smith, of Lafayette, Diana L. Feldman and husband, Robert, of Hamburg, Liza Smith-Simpson and husband, Harold, of Andover Township; along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., with interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now