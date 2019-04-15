NEWTON - Lawrence M. Smith Jr., 68, of Newton, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township.

Born in Newton, Lawrence was a longtime Sussex County resident, living in Newton for the past 24 years. He was a graduate of High Point Regional High School. Before his retirement, Lawrence was a hardworking man, who worked as a scale master at the Lime Crest Quarry in Sparta, seven days a week for 43 years. In his free time, Lawrence loved his dogs and enjoyed watching the New York Giants on TV.

Son of the late Lawrence M. Smith Sr., on July 14, 2006, and Janet E. (Beemer) Smith, on July 26, 2014, Lawrence was also predeceased by his brother, Rick L. Smith. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marjanne (Graziano) Smith, of Newton; his son, Michael L. Smith and wife, Laura C., of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; his daughters, Janet E. Rickert and husband, Gregg, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Jennifer J. Smith, of Wilkes Barre, Pa., Justina Hompesch and husband, Jason, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Melissa Graziano, of Newton; his siblings, Dale L. Smith, of Lafayette, Diana L. Feldman and husband, Robert, of Hamburg, Liza Smith-Simpson and husband, Harold, of Andover Township; along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., with interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or the , 7 Ridgedale Ave., Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 15, 2019