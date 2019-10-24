|
STILLWATER - Lawrence William Earl, 97, a lifelong resident of Stillwater, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Born at home on Maple Avenue in Stillwater, Lawrence was the son of William Crisman Earl and Elsie Fuchs Earl. As a boy, he attended the Stillwater School (one room school) and raised chickens for eggs. He attended Newton High School and Rutgers Preparatory School and graduated from Newark College of Engineering in 1943 with a B.S. degree in civil engineering. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.
Lawrence was a veteran of World War II and served in the Army Corps of Engineers and Air Corps. He continued service in the United States Air Force Reserve, retiring with the rank of Colonel, USAFR.
After the war, Lawrence returned to Stillwater. He joined his father's construction business (William C. Earl and Son) in 1950. After his father retired, he continued to own and operate Earl Construction Company, Inc., retiring in 1990. He and his crew built many houses, schools, commercial buildings and churches in and around Sussex and Warren counties. He was devoted to quality construction and took pride in his portfolio of projects. He was a member of the Stillwater Presbyterian Church and served many years as an Elder and Trustee. He was Chairman of the Stillwater Township Zoning Board for 10 years and Director of Charter Federal Savings Bank from 1955 to 1994.
Lawrence met and married Helen Gaisler in 1949. They built a home on Catfish Pond, where they raised their two children, William and Jan. Summer dinners were often on the covered deck porch overlooking the pond. After his retirement Lawrence and Helen travelled the U.S. multiple times in their van camper until Helen's health declined. He cared for Helen at home until her passing in 2013.
While exercising at a gym, Lawrence met the second love of his life, Barbara Moran. They made the most of the last several years, traveling on cruises to the Panama Canal, Caribbean and Alaska.
Lawrence had many friends of all ages and was often among the first to make new residents to Stillwater welcome. He had genuine interest in the lives of others, and was a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Lawrence was predeceased by his wife, Helen (Gaisler) Earl, and his sister, Ruth Earl Counterman. He is survived by his children, William J. Earl and wife, Marion, of Seattle, Wash., and Jan Earl Herd and husband, Ed, of Lyndell, Pa.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Stillwater Presbyterian Church, 901 Main Street, in Stillwater, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the church. Interment will be held in Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton.
Memorial donations may be made to Stillwater Historical Society, PO Box 238, Stillwater, NJ 07875. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 24, 2019