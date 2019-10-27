The New Jersey Herald Obituaries
|
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
(973) 729-5530
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Marys Episcopal Church
85 Conestoga Trail
Sparta, NJ
Lazaro Francisco Suarez Obituary
SPARTA - Lazaro Francisco Suarez, 53, passed away Oct. 12, 2019.
He was the beloved husband to Heather Suarez-Wikander and father to Peter Javier (age 11) and Sean Tyler (age 4). Born in Havana, Cuba he grew up in West New York, N.J. He was a citizen of the United States.
Son of Francisco Suarez and Angelina Calicines, he is survived by his beloved niece, Lena, and her husband, Scott, their children, Madison and Quentin, Madison's husband, Darien Noll, and their baby, Ezra Phillip.
Lazaro was a gifted musician, linguist, film critic, and expert problem solver. He was employed at Delta Dental of New Jersey. He could find humor in any situation.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. Marys Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail in Sparta. He asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a college fund for his children.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
