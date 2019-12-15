Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Simmons Obituary
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Lee Simmons, of Wentzville, Mo., passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 78.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne Simmons (Morrison); children, Jeffrey (Jill) Simmons, of Wentzville, Mo., Wendy (Grant) Hill, of Erda, UT, and Scott (Beth) Simmons, of Alexandria, Va.; two sisters, Janet (William) Trudeau, of Hardyston, N.J., and Karen (William) Shoemaker, of Palm Coast, Fla.; grandchildren, Maggie, Carter, Bailey Simmons, Craig, Colbi, Cayden Hill, Eloise, Rollie Simmons; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father, Roland T. Simmons, and mother, Doris M. Simmons.
Lee graduated from Orange County Community College and Rider University, served in the Army National Guard and was a fourth-generation member of the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. He was employed by Simmons Service, RCA and Atlas/Soundolier.
He was active in the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Odyssey of the Mind. Lee also was the treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 523 in Ellisville, Mo., for many years and raised a number of Seeing Eye puppies as service animals. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Interment will take place at a later date in New Jersey. Donations may be made payable to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, Ronald McDonald House or The Seeing Eye, Inc. in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -