|
|
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Lee Simmons, of Wentzville, Mo., passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 78.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne Simmons (Morrison); children, Jeffrey (Jill) Simmons, of Wentzville, Mo., Wendy (Grant) Hill, of Erda, UT, and Scott (Beth) Simmons, of Alexandria, Va.; two sisters, Janet (William) Trudeau, of Hardyston, N.J., and Karen (William) Shoemaker, of Palm Coast, Fla.; grandchildren, Maggie, Carter, Bailey Simmons, Craig, Colbi, Cayden Hill, Eloise, Rollie Simmons; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father, Roland T. Simmons, and mother, Doris M. Simmons.
Lee graduated from Orange County Community College and Rider University, served in the Army National Guard and was a fourth-generation member of the Hamburg Presbyterian Church. He was employed by Simmons Service, RCA and Atlas/Soundolier.
He was active in the Junior Chamber of Commerce and Odyssey of the Mind. Lee also was the treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 523 in Ellisville, Mo., for many years and raised a number of Seeing Eye puppies as service animals. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Interment will take place at a later date in New Jersey. Donations may be made payable to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association, Ronald McDonald House or The Seeing Eye, Inc. in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 15, 2019